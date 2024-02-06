Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,110,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,698. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.