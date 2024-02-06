Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,526,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

Shares of XSW stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $153.97.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

