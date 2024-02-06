Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,773 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,611,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,834. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.