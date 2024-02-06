Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 317 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,939,392. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

