Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 303 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DE. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.38 and a 200 day moving average of $392.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.