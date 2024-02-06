Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.01. 1,453,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.21.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

