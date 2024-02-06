Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in AppLovin by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in AppLovin by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 925,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

