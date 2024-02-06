Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,909 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Freshpet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Freshpet worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after acquiring an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88,307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 102,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,484. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

