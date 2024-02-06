Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $24.55 on Friday. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 101.2% during the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 580,549.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

