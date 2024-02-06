FLEX LNG (FLNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. On average, analysts expect FLEX LNG to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FLEX LNG by 56.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.