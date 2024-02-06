Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

