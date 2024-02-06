Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

