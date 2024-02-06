Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 4%

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.79 and last traded at $138.34. Approximately 828,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,486,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

