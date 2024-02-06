Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.550-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.62. 2,576,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

