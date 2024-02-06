Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.