FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.49 and last traded at $162.64. 21,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 67,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Trading Down 2.7 %

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.