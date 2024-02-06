First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $26.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First United had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 21.45%.
First United Stock Up 0.1 %
First United stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
First United Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First United Company Profile
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
