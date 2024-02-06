First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 10.2% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $108,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 340,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,454. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

