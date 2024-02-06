First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First of Long Island by 249.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First of Long Island by 110.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

