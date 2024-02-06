First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
First of Long Island Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
