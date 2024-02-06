First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
First of Long Island Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.76.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.
Institutional Trading of First of Long Island
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.