First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 71.79%.

Institutional Trading of First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

