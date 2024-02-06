First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

