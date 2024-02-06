First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.10. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $159.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

