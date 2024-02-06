First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.78

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

First Advantage Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

