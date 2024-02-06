Financial Review: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) vs. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prairie Operating and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $7.36, suggesting a potential upside of 118.96%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Prairie Operating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51% Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 145.65 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.12 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.80

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Oportun Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

