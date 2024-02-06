Financial Contrast: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) vs. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Simon Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.49 billion 8.38 $314.21 million $1.68 39.88 Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 8.43 $2.14 billion $6.75 20.27

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 1 0 2.14 Simon Property Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $69.61, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Simon Property Group has a consensus target price of $137.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 21.09% 20.90% 5.62% Simon Property Group 39.93% 64.91% 6.69%

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group pays out 112.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Equity LifeStyle Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

