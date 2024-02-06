Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.