Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.23

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 120006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

