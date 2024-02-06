Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

