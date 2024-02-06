Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolution Petroleum Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.11.
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
