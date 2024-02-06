Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.90

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 99353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Everi alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EVRI

Everi Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.