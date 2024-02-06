Evercore ISI Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $459.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

