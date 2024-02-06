Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $235,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $145.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

