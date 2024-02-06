Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.59.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $147.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $262.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

