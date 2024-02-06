EPIQ Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,053. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $455.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

