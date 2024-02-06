EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 1,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Free Report

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

