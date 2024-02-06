EPIQ Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. 21,318,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,056,844. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.71.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

