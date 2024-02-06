EPIQ Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. 3,682,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,898,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,947 shares of company stock worth $174,757,795 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

