Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENPH opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

