Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. Energizer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.14.

ENR stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

