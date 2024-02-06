Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Energizer also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Energizer from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 277,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,393. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. Energizer's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

