Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $9.51 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $246,703.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00079197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,422,939 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

