Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $705.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,155. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $742.00. The firm has a market cap of $670.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $574.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.20%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

