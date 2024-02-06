Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $10.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $695.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,534,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $742.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.27 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

