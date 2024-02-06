Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.4-41.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.27 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.700 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LLY traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $698.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $742.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.