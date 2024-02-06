Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.2% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $697.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,409,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $574.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $742.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 94.20%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

