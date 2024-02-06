Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.13. 163,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $501.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

