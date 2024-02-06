Element Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,260 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 1,607,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

