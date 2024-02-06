Element Wealth LLC Buys 820 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. 1,952,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,095. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

