Electrovaya (ELVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Electrovaya to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Electrovaya Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

