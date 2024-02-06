Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $196.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $202.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

