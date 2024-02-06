Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,493,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.81. 935,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $272.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

